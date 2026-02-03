Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepKeep for AI Agents is a commercial ai threat detection tool by DeepKeep. Repello AI ARGUS is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need DeepKeep for AI Agents because it's the only platform that enforces real-time policy on agent behavior before damage happens, not after logs are analyzed. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset inventory through incident prevention, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis of MCP server interactions that other security stacks simply ignore. Skip this if your agents are isolated in sandbox environments or you're still in pilot phase; DeepKeep assumes agents are already in production making decisions that affect your systems and data.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLMs or agentic AI systems need Repello AI ARGUS specifically for real-time prompt injection detection at scale; it's the only tool that catches jailbreaks and PII leakage across text, image, and audio inputs in production latency windows. The platform's support for 100+ languages and configurable guard policies means you can enforce consistent safety rules across fragmented AI stacks without rebuilding policies for each model or region. Skip this if your organization is still in early LLM pilots or if you need runtime guardrails integrated into your existing EDR platform; Repello is purpose-built for AI threat isolation, not general endpoint security.
Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
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Common questions about comparing DeepKeep for AI Agents vs Repello AI ARGUS for your ai threat detection needs.
DeepKeep for AI Agents: Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking..
Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepKeep for AI Agents differentiates with AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking. Repello AI ARGUS differentiates with Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies).
DeepKeep for AI Agents is developed by DeepKeep. Repello AI ARGUS is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepKeep for AI Agents and Repello AI ARGUS serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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