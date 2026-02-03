DeepKeep Computer Vision: Secures data integrity of datasets for computer vision models. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Dataset integrity analysis for computer vision models, Security for object detection model datasets, Protection for people and street sign detection datasets..

Harmonic Secure AI: Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection. built by Harmonic Security. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.