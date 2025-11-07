Mid-market and enterprise teams managing on-premises databases need DAS-DBAuditor for its ability to link SQL statements directly to actual executors and handle high-velocity environments without performance degradation, a gap most database audit tools fail at. The system ingests 130,000 logs per second and covers SOX and Level Protection compliance reporting out of the box, making it immediately useful in regulated shops. Skip this if your databases are entirely cloud-hosted or you need forensic playback tied to identity and access management; DAS-DBAuditor excels at monitoring and alerting but prioritizes detection over the recovery workflows that follow an incident.