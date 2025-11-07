DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor is a commercial database security tool by DBAPP Security. DBeaver is a free database security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing on-premises databases need DAS-DBAuditor for its ability to link SQL statements directly to actual executors and handle high-velocity environments without performance degradation, a gap most database audit tools fail at. The system ingests 130,000 logs per second and covers SOX and Level Protection compliance reporting out of the box, making it immediately useful in regulated shops. Skip this if your databases are entirely cloud-hosted or you need forensic playback tied to identity and access management; DAS-DBAuditor excels at monitoring and alerting but prioritizes detection over the recovery workflows that follow an incident.
Database administrators and security teams managing multiple database platforms will find DBeaver's value in its zero-cost entry point and native support for 20+ database engines without vendor lock-in. The 49,000-plus GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption by teams who need to audit schemas, execute queries, and inspect permissions across Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, and SQL Server without licensing friction. Skip this if your team requires centralized access controls, encryption key management, or compliance reporting; DBeaver is a client tool, not a secrets vault or audit platform.
Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
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Common questions about comparing DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor vs DBeaver for your database security needs.
DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor: Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. built by DBAPP Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time database network activity recording, Detailed operation auditing, Compliance report generation for SOX and Level Protection standards..
DBeaver: Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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