Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is a commercial database security tool by Aurva. DBeaver is a free database security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.
Database administrators and security teams managing multiple database platforms will find DBeaver's value in its zero-cost entry point and native support for 20+ database engines without vendor lock-in. The 49,000-plus GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption by teams who need to audit schemas, execute queries, and inspect permissions across Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, and SQL Server without licensing friction. Skip this if your team requires centralized access controls, encryption key management, or compliance reporting; DBeaver is a client tool, not a secrets vault or audit platform.
Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Database Activity Monitoring vs DBeaver for your database security needs.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..
DBeaver: Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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