Daxa.ai Proxima is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Daxa.ai. Enkrypt AI Guardrails is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying multiple LLMs internally will find Daxa.ai Proxima valuable for preventing accidental data leakage into AI models, which most orgs still handle through policy alone. It covers the full data flow,prompt and response monitoring with real-time PII redaction,and maintains audit trails that satisfy GV.PO and DE.CM requirements without requiring model retraining or API changes. Skip this if your LLM use is limited to a single, heavily vetted vendor tool or if you need detection capabilities that extend beyond the data gateway layer into model behavior itself.
Security teams deploying AI agents and RAG systems will get the most from Enkrypt AI Guardrails because it actually stops bad outputs at runtime rather than just logging them after the fact, with sub-15ms latency decisions that won't tank your application performance. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including real-time enforcement across PR.PS and PR.DS, and its identity-aware policy engine means you can lock guardrails to specific roles and tenants without rebuilding for each customer. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting AI misuse after it happens; Enkrypt prioritizes prevention, which means you need governance rules already defined before deployment.
AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data.
Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls
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Common questions about comparing Daxa.ai Proxima vs Enkrypt AI Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..
Enkrypt AI Guardrails: Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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