Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..

DataKrypto FHEnom for AI: FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference. built by DataKrypto. Core capabilities include Fully homomorphic encryption for AI operations, Trusted Execution Environment integration, Zero-knowledge AI framework..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.