DeepKeep Model Scanning: Scans AI models for security threats before deployment. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models..

HiddenLayer AISec Platform: Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.