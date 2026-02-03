Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepKeep Model Scanning is a commercial ai model security tool by DeepKeep. HiddenLayer AISec Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by HiddenLayer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping AI models to production without pre-deployment security vetting should start with DeepKeep Model Scanning; it catches embedded threats, poisoned weights, and dependency vulnerabilities that standard SAST tools completely miss. The combination of static model analysis with dynamic threat pattern testing directly addresses ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most ML pipelines have today. Skip this if your models are already locked behind strict code review processes and you have security staff trained specifically on model tampering attacks; DeepKeep assumes you don't yet have that maturity built in.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models or autonomous agents need HiddenLayer AISec Platform to catch what traditional application security misses: prompt injection attacks, model poisoning, and agent drift before they cause real damage. The platform's CI/CD integration plus runtime detection covers both the development and operational phases where AI-specific threats live, addressing gaps in NIST's Detect and Respond functions that most security stacks ignore entirely. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or confined to third-party APIs; the ROI doesn't materialize until you're managing models in production at scale.
Scans AI models for security threats before deployment
Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing DeepKeep Model Scanning vs HiddenLayer AISec Platform for your ai model security needs.
DeepKeep Model Scanning: Scans AI models for security threats before deployment. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models..
HiddenLayer AISec Platform: Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepKeep Model Scanning differentiates with Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models. HiddenLayer AISec Platform differentiates with Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications.
DeepKeep Model Scanning is developed by DeepKeep. HiddenLayer AISec Platform is developed by HiddenLayer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepKeep Model Scanning and HiddenLayer AISec Platform serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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