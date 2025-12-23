Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Spectral Stop leaks at the source! is a commercial static application security testing tool by Spectral. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
Spectral Stop leaks at the source!
Startups and early-stage SMBs shipping code fast will get real value from Spectral Stop leaks at the source! because it catches secrets and PII in pull requests before they hit repositories, not after breach discovery. The tool covers PR.DS (data confidentiality) and PR.PS (platform integrity) under NIST CSF 2.0, blocking the most preventable class of cloud credential leaks at source. Skip this if you need post-deployment scanning across production infrastructure; Spectral is code-stage only and won't help you inventory secrets already in running systems.
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning vs Spectral Stop leaks at the source! for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
Spectral Stop leaks at the source!: Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code, Data leak prevention, Source code scanning..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials. Spectral Stop leaks at the source! differentiates with Secrets detection in code, Data leak prevention, Source code scanning.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. Spectral Stop leaks at the source! is developed by Spectral. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning and Spectral Stop leaks at the source! serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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