Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

Spectral Stop leaks at the source!: Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code, Data leak prevention, Source code scanning..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.