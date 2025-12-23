Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping code fast will find value in Qwiet AI Secrets Detection because it catches credential leaks before they reach production without requiring extensive tuning or false positive triage. The Code Property Graph approach understands context,distinguishing actual secrets from commented-out examples,which pattern-matching competitors routinely botch, and the free scanning tier lets you validate the signal quality before buying. Skip this if your organization needs secrets *remediation* and rotation orchestration; Qwiet detects the problem but leaves cleanup to your secrets manager.
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning vs Qwiet AI Secrets Detection for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection differentiates with Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning and Qwiet AI Secrets Detection serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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