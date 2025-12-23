Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog App & API Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Datadog. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in Datadog's observability platform should adopt App & API Protection to stop runtime attacks without ripping out existing monitoring. The tool's strength is correlating attack signals with your application performance data in real time, which means fewer false positives than standalone WAF vendors, and it covers DE.CM and DE.AE under NIST CSF 2.0 at a depth most point solutions don't. Skip this if you need a standalone API gateway or if your apps run outside Datadog's ecosystem; the value erodes fast without tight observability integration.
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting distributed web applications across multiple regions will find DAS Web Application Firewall's machine learning-based threat detection and transparent proxy deployment modes solve the real problem: stopping OWASP Top 10 attacks without forcing application redesigns. The dual-protocol support (IPv4 and IPv6) plus centralized management across deployments means you're not managing separate WAF instances per region. Skip this if your primary concern is API-specific threats rather than traditional web application attacks, or if you need deep behavioral analytics on legitimate traffic; DAS prioritizes blocking over forensic instrumentation.
Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats
WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks
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Common questions about comparing Datadog App & API Protection vs DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Datadog App & API Protection: Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking..
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog App & API Protection differentiates with Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall differentiates with Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis.
Datadog App & API Protection is developed by Datadog. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is developed by DBAPP Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog App & API Protection and DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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