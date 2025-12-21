Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

Datadog App & API Protection: Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.