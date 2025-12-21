Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai Bot Manager is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Datadog App & API Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Akamai Bot Manager, particularly those needing bot scoring that actually separates malicious traffic from legitimate automation. The behavior analysis engine runs at the edge with API-first access for DevSecOps teams, meaning detection happens before traffic reaches your origin and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a bot solution that also handles DDoS mitigation or if you need heavy customization of detection rules across highly fragmented bot populations; Akamai's strength is in the known-bot directory and anomaly detection, not building bespoke rulesets from scratch.
Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in Datadog's observability platform should adopt App & API Protection to stop runtime attacks without ripping out existing monitoring. The tool's strength is correlating attack signals with your application performance data in real time, which means fewer false positives than standalone WAF vendors, and it covers DE.CM and DE.AE under NIST CSF 2.0 at a depth most point solutions don't. Skip this if you need a standalone API gateway or if your apps run outside Datadog's ecosystem; the value erodes fast without tight observability integration.
Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs
Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Bot Manager vs Datadog App & API Protection for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..
Datadog App & API Protection: Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Bot Manager differentiates with AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends. Datadog App & API Protection differentiates with Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking.
Akamai Bot Manager is developed by Akamai. Datadog App & API Protection is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Bot Manager and Datadog App & API Protection serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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