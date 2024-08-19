Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting distributed web applications across multiple regions will find DAS Web Application Firewall's machine learning-based threat detection and transparent proxy deployment modes solve the real problem: stopping OWASP Top 10 attacks without forcing application redesigns. The dual-protocol support (IPv4 and IPv6) plus centralized management across deployments means you're not managing separate WAF instances per region. Skip this if your primary concern is API-specific threats rather than traditional web application attacks, or if you need deep behavioral analytics on legitimate traffic; DAS prioritizes blocking over forensic instrumentation.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall differentiates with Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is developed by DBAPP Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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