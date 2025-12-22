Darktrace CLOUD: AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage..

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR): Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.