Darktrace CLOUD: AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage..

Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response: Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API catalog generation, Runtime risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization, Live security graph visualization..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.