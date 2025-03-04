CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..

Trickest Attack Surface Management: Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.