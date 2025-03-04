CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..

Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.