Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito External Exposure Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. CyCognito Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CyCognito External Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will see immediate value in CyCognito External Exposure Management; the seedless discovery and autonomous validation work without requiring asset lists or credential sprawl. The platform covers four distinct NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, infrastructure resilience, and continuous monitoring,which translates to real coverage across discovery, testing, and remediation validation rather than stopping at inventory. Skip this if your organization lacks dedicated resources to own and action remediation workflows; CyCognito surfaces exposure aggressively, and without someone driving closure, you'll accumulate alert fatigue instead of reducing risk.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset discovery will find CyCognito Platform's value in its automated attack surface mapping paired with active exploitation testing, which surfaces exploitable paths your static scanners miss. The multi-pass testing architecture and graph-based asset contextualization mean you're not just inventorying hosts; you're understanding how they chain together for real attack scenarios. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on daily scanning cadences or if you need deep internal vulnerability management alongside external testing; CyCognito excels at finding what's exposed, not remediating what's behind your perimeter.
External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation
EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CyCognito External Exposure Management vs CyCognito Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..
CyCognito Platform: EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito External Exposure Management differentiates with Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context. CyCognito Platform differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture.
CyCognito External Exposure Management is developed by CyCognito. CyCognito Platform is developed by CyCognito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCognito External Exposure Management and CyCognito Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox