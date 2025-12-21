Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. CyCognito Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset discovery will find CyCognito Platform's value in its automated attack surface mapping paired with active exploitation testing, which surfaces exploitable paths your static scanners miss. The multi-pass testing architecture and graph-based asset contextualization mean you're not just inventorying hosts; you're understanding how they chain together for real attack scenarios. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on daily scanning cadences or if you need deep internal vulnerability management alongside external testing; CyCognito excels at finding what's exposed, not remediating what's behind your perimeter.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs CyCognito Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
CyCognito Platform: EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. CyCognito Platform differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. CyCognito Platform is developed by CyCognito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and CyCognito Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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