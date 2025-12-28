CyberSecOp Security Policies and Procedures Development: Security policy and procedure development consulting services. built by CyberSecOp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Information security policy development, Cybersecurity program maturity assessment, Security policy framework implementation (ISO 27001, NIST 800-53/FISMA, CIS Critical Security Controls)..

Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.