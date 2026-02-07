24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures: Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures. built by 24By7Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Development of information security policies and procedures, Development of data privacy policies and procedures, Evaluation of existing policies for adequacy and thoroughness..

CyberSecOp Security Policies and Procedures Development: Security policy and procedure development consulting services. built by CyberSecOp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Information security policy development, Cybersecurity program maturity assessment, Security policy framework implementation (ISO 27001, NIST 800-53/FISMA, CIS Critical Security Controls)..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.