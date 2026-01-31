Cyberint Digital Brand Protection: Digital brand protection platform for phishing & impersonation detection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Proprietary Phishing Beacon for detecting cloned websites, Monitoring across open web, deep web, dark web, social media, and app stores, Lookalike domain detection..

ZeroFox Universal Takedowns: Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Social media account and content takedowns, Malicious domain and URL takedowns, Fraudulent mobile app and marketplace listing removal..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.