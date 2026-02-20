Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

Cyberint Digital Brand Protection: Digital brand protection platform for phishing & impersonation detection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Proprietary Phishing Beacon for detecting cloned websites, Monitoring across open web, deep web, dark web, social media, and app stores, Lookalike domain detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.