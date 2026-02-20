Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Cyberint Digital Brand Protection: Digital brand protection platform for phishing & impersonation detection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Proprietary Phishing Beacon for detecting cloned websites, Monitoring across open web, deep web, dark web, social media, and app stores, Lookalike domain detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.