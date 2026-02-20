Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

ZeroFox Universal Takedowns: Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Social media account and content takedowns, Malicious domain and URL takedowns, Fraudulent mobile app and marketplace listing removal..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.