Cyberint Digital Brand Protection: Digital brand protection platform for phishing & impersonation detection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Proprietary Phishing Beacon for detecting cloned websites, Monitoring across open web, deep web, dark web, social media, and app stores, Lookalike domain detection..

Resolver Moderation for Brands: Social media content moderation service for brand protection and community safety. built by Resolver. Core capabilities include Harmful content detection and classification with 100+ categories, Multi-language support for 50+ languages, 24/7/365 managed moderation service..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.