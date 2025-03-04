Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyberhaven Data Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyberhaven. Nightfall Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Nightfall AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS and generative AI sprawl will get immediate value from Cyberhaven Data Protection because it maps data movement across endpoints, cloud, and AI tools without requiring you to inventory everything first. The autonomous risk detection using Large Lineage Models reduces the manual classification burden that kills most DLP deployments, and the built-in investigation agent actually closes cases instead of just surfacing alerts. Skip this if your organization lacks the API connectivity across your SaaS stack or if you need network-based DLP that doesn't touch endpoints; Cyberhaven is endpoint and cloud-centric, leaving blind spots on the wire.
Nightfall Data Loss Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SaaS sprawl need Nightfall Data Loss Prevention because it actually catches data leaks in ChatGPT, Slack, and Google Workspace instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.DS across cloud apps and endpoints with real-time blocking, plus its Nyx agent automates incident investigation so your team isn't manually triaging alerts at midnight. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with on-premises data centers or need deep DLP integration into legacy enterprise applications; Nightfall's strength is modern, cloud-first environments where traditional perimeter controls don't apply.
DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection
AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cyberhaven Data Protection vs Nightfall Data Loss Prevention for your data loss prevention needs.
Cyberhaven Data Protection: DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking across endpoints, SaaS, and cloud environments, AI-based content classification and continuous data classification updates, Autonomous risk detection using Large Lineage Models..
Nightfall Data Loss Prevention: AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints. built by Nightfall AI. Core capabilities include Data exfiltration prevention across endpoints, browsers, email, and removable media, Real-time detection and blocking of sensitive data in SaaS and AI applications, Data discovery and classification for sensitive data at rest..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyberhaven Data Protection differentiates with Data lineage tracking across endpoints, SaaS, and cloud environments, AI-based content classification and continuous data classification updates, Autonomous risk detection using Large Lineage Models. Nightfall Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Data exfiltration prevention across endpoints, browsers, email, and removable media, Real-time detection and blocking of sensitive data in SaaS and AI applications, Data discovery and classification for sensitive data at rest.
Cyberhaven Data Protection is developed by Cyberhaven. Nightfall Data Loss Prevention is developed by Nightfall AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyberhaven Data Protection and Nightfall Data Loss Prevention serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox