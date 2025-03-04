Cyberhaven Data Protection: DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking across endpoints, SaaS, and cloud environments, AI-based content classification and continuous data classification updates, Autonomous risk detection using Large Lineage Models..

Nightfall Data Loss Prevention: AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints. built by Nightfall AI. Core capabilities include Data exfiltration prevention across endpoints, browsers, email, and removable media, Real-time detection and blocking of sensitive data in SaaS and AI applications, Data discovery and classification for sensitive data at rest..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.