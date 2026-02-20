Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Cyberhaven Data Protection: DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking across endpoints, SaaS, and cloud environments, AI-based content classification and continuous data classification updates, Autonomous risk detection using Large Lineage Models..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.