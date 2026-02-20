Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

Cyberhaven Data Protection: DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking across endpoints, SaaS, and cloud environments, AI-based content classification and continuous data classification updates, Autonomous risk detection using Large Lineage Models..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.