Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Cyberhaven Data Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyberhaven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS and generative AI sprawl will get immediate value from Cyberhaven Data Protection because it maps data movement across endpoints, cloud, and AI tools without requiring you to inventory everything first. The autonomous risk detection using Large Lineage Models reduces the manual classification burden that kills most DLP deployments, and the built-in investigation agent actually closes cases instead of just surfacing alerts. Skip this if your organization lacks the API connectivity across your SaaS stack or if you need network-based DLP that doesn't touch endpoints; Cyberhaven is endpoint and cloud-centric, leaving blind spots on the wire.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Cyberhaven Data Protection for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Cyberhaven Data Protection: DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking across endpoints, SaaS, and cloud environments, AI-based content classification and continuous data classification updates, Autonomous risk detection using Large Lineage Models..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Cyberhaven Data Protection differentiates with Data lineage tracking across endpoints, SaaS, and cloud environments, AI-based content classification and continuous data classification updates, Autonomous risk detection using Large Lineage Models.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Cyberhaven Data Protection is developed by Cyberhaven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Cyberhaven Data Protection serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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