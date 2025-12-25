Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyberhaven. Teramind Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Teramind Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams managing sensitive data across distributed endpoints and cloud apps need Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention because data lineage tracking catches exfiltration attempts that content-only DLP tools miss, especially when attackers move data through unfamiliar workflows or obfuscate it. The platform reduces false positives through contextual analysis rather than signature matching, which matters in mid-market and enterprise environments where alert fatigue kills program adoption. Skip this if your org has minimal data movement between systems or runs exclusively on-prem with locked-down infrastructure; Cyberhaven's strength is visibility into messy, real-world data flows, and you won't need that sophistication everywhere. Mid-market and enterprise security teams with insider risk as a top priority will get the most from Teramind Data Loss Prevention because its behavioral analytics engine catches exfiltration attempts that signature-based DLP misses, flagging the subtle pattern changes that precede a breach. The tool's screen recording with tamper-proof forensic logs and real-time session termination capability means you can prove what happened and stop it in the same moment, which matters when regulators ask why data left your network. Skip this if your organization needs cloud-native DLP across SaaS applications; Teramind's on-premises architecture and endpoint focus leave gaps in monitoring unmanaged shadow IT.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention
Teams managing sensitive data across distributed endpoints and cloud apps need Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention because data lineage tracking catches exfiltration attempts that content-only DLP tools miss, especially when attackers move data through unfamiliar workflows or obfuscate it. The platform reduces false positives through contextual analysis rather than signature matching, which matters in mid-market and enterprise environments where alert fatigue kills program adoption. Skip this if your org has minimal data movement between systems or runs exclusively on-prem with locked-down infrastructure; Cyberhaven's strength is visibility into messy, real-world data flows, and you won't need that sophistication everywhere.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with insider risk as a top priority will get the most from Teramind Data Loss Prevention because its behavioral analytics engine catches exfiltration attempts that signature-based DLP misses, flagging the subtle pattern changes that precede a breach. The tool's screen recording with tamper-proof forensic logs and real-time session termination capability means you can prove what happened and stop it in the same moment, which matters when regulators ask why data left your network. Skip this if your organization needs cloud-native DLP across SaaS applications; Teramind's on-premises architecture and endpoint focus leave gaps in monitoring unmanaged shadow IT.
DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss
Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration
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Common questions about comparing Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention vs Teramind Data Loss Prevention for your data loss prevention needs.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention: DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns..
Teramind Data Loss Prevention: Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics engine with baseline user behavior tracking, Multi-channel monitoring across endpoints, network, and applications, Real-time intervention with automated blocking and session termination..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns. Teramind Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Behavioral analytics engine with baseline user behavior tracking, Multi-channel monitoring across endpoints, network, and applications, Real-time intervention with automated blocking and session termination.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is developed by Cyberhaven. Teramind Data Loss Prevention is developed by Teramind Inc.. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention and Teramind Data Loss Prevention serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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