Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention: DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns..

Teramind Data Loss Prevention: Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics engine with baseline user behavior tracking, Multi-channel monitoring across endpoints, network, and applications, Real-time intervention with automated blocking and session termination..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.