Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyberhaven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention
Teams managing sensitive data across distributed endpoints and cloud apps need Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention because data lineage tracking catches exfiltration attempts that content-only DLP tools miss, especially when attackers move data through unfamiliar workflows or obfuscate it. The platform reduces false positives through contextual analysis rather than signature matching, which matters in mid-market and enterprise environments where alert fatigue kills program adoption. Skip this if your org has minimal data movement between systems or runs exclusively on-prem with locked-down infrastructure; Cyberhaven's strength is visibility into messy, real-world data flows, and you won't need that sophistication everywhere.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention: DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is developed by Cyberhaven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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