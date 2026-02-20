Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention: DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.