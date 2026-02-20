Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Teramind Data Loss Prevention: Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics engine with baseline user behavior tracking, Multi-channel monitoring across endpoints, network, and applications, Real-time intervention with automated blocking and session termination..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.