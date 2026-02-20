Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Teramind Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Teramind Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with insider risk as a top priority will get the most from Teramind Data Loss Prevention because its behavioral analytics engine catches exfiltration attempts that signature-based DLP misses, flagging the subtle pattern changes that precede a breach. The tool's screen recording with tamper-proof forensic logs and real-time session termination capability means you can prove what happened and stop it in the same moment, which matters when regulators ask why data left your network. Skip this if your organization needs cloud-native DLP across SaaS applications; Teramind's on-premises architecture and endpoint focus leave gaps in monitoring unmanaged shadow IT.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Teramind Data Loss Prevention for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Teramind Data Loss Prevention: Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics engine with baseline user behavior tracking, Multi-channel monitoring across endpoints, network, and applications, Real-time intervention with automated blocking and session termination..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Teramind Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Behavioral analytics engine with baseline user behavior tracking, Multi-channel monitoring across endpoints, network, and applications, Real-time intervention with automated blocking and session termination.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Teramind Data Loss Prevention is developed by Teramind Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Teramind Data Loss Prevention serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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