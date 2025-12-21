Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention: DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.