Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyberhaven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention
Teams managing sensitive data across distributed endpoints and cloud apps need Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention because data lineage tracking catches exfiltration attempts that content-only DLP tools miss, especially when attackers move data through unfamiliar workflows or obfuscate it. The platform reduces false positives through contextual analysis rather than signature matching, which matters in mid-market and enterprise environments where alert fatigue kills program adoption. Skip this if your org has minimal data movement between systems or runs exclusively on-prem with locked-down infrastructure; Cyberhaven's strength is visibility into messy, real-world data flows, and you won't need that sophistication everywhere.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention: DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is developed by Cyberhaven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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