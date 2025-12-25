Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyberhaven. Polymer AI Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Polymer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams managing sensitive data across distributed endpoints and cloud apps need Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention because data lineage tracking catches exfiltration attempts that content-only DLP tools miss, especially when attackers move data through unfamiliar workflows or obfuscate it. The platform reduces false positives through contextual analysis rather than signature matching, which matters in mid-market and enterprise environments where alert fatigue kills program adoption. Skip this if your org has minimal data movement between systems or runs exclusively on-prem with locked-down infrastructure; Cyberhaven's strength is visibility into messy, real-world data flows, and you won't need that sophistication everywhere. Security teams protecting SaaS environments where AI agents access sensitive data should pick Polymer AI Security for its identity-aware access control that treats AI identities as seriously as human ones, a gap most runtime platforms ignore. The platform maps audit logs directly to HIPAA, SOC 2, CCPA, and GDPR without manual translation, and its shadow AI detection catches unauthorized LLM usage before it becomes a breach. Not the fit for organizations still running primarily on-premises infrastructure or those needing broader vulnerability management beyond data access and classification.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention
Teams managing sensitive data across distributed endpoints and cloud apps need Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention because data lineage tracking catches exfiltration attempts that content-only DLP tools miss, especially when attackers move data through unfamiliar workflows or obfuscate it. The platform reduces false positives through contextual analysis rather than signature matching, which matters in mid-market and enterprise environments where alert fatigue kills program adoption. Skip this if your org has minimal data movement between systems or runs exclusively on-prem with locked-down infrastructure; Cyberhaven's strength is visibility into messy, real-world data flows, and you won't need that sophistication everywhere.
Security teams protecting SaaS environments where AI agents access sensitive data should pick Polymer AI Security for its identity-aware access control that treats AI identities as seriously as human ones, a gap most runtime platforms ignore. The platform maps audit logs directly to HIPAA, SOC 2, CCPA, and GDPR without manual translation, and its shadow AI detection catches unauthorized LLM usage before it becomes a breach. Not the fit for organizations still running primarily on-premises infrastructure or those needing broader vulnerability management beyond data access and classification.
DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss
Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection
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Common questions about comparing Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention vs Polymer AI Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention: DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns..
Polymer AI Security: Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Data lineage tracking to trace data origin, movement, and user interactions, Content analysis combined with contextual data lineage, Detection of data without recognizable content patterns. Polymer AI Security differentiates with Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is developed by Cyberhaven. Polymer AI Security is developed by Polymer. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention and Polymer AI Security serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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