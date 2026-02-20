Cybeats SBOM Consumer: Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments..

VicOne xZETA: Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security. built by VicOne. Core capabilities include Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.