Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. VicOne xZETA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by VicOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party component risk will find Cybeats SBOM Consumer's value in automated ingestion across SPDX and CycloneDX formats, paired with continuous vulnerability monitoring that actually contextualizes severity instead of flooding you with noise. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, covering what most asset inventory tools skip: real-time alerting for exploitable vulnerabilities in your software bill of materials. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized SBOM collection across vendors or if you need tight integration with threat intelligence platforms beyond vulnerability feeds; Cybeats assumes you have SBOMs to consume in the first place.
Mid-market and enterprise automotive suppliers need VicOne xZETA because it's the only tool built explicitly for vehicle firmware vulnerability management without requiring source code access, a hard constraint in supplier relationships where OEMs won't share code. Binary analysis paired with automotive-specific threat intelligence and VVIR scoring means your team spends less time triaging generic CVEs and more time on what actually matters to vehicle security. Skip this if your organization treats automotive supply chain risk the same as software SaaS risk; the specificity here cuts both ways, and you'll miss value if you're not managing firmware or hardware components in vehicles.
Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk.
Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Consumer vs VicOne xZETA for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer: Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments..
VicOne xZETA: Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security. built by VicOne. Core capabilities include Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments. VicOne xZETA differentiates with Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer is developed by Cybeats. VicOne xZETA is developed by VicOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer integrates with CMDBs, Software inventory tools. VicOne xZETA integrates with Jira, Block Harbor, CI/CD pipelines. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer and VicOne xZETA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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