Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. VicOne xZETA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by VicOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Mid-market and enterprise automotive suppliers need VicOne xZETA because it's the only tool built explicitly for vehicle firmware vulnerability management without requiring source code access, a hard constraint in supplier relationships where OEMs won't share code. Binary analysis paired with automotive-specific threat intelligence and VVIR scoring means your team spends less time triaging generic CVEs and more time on what actually matters to vehicle security. Skip this if your organization treats automotive supply chain risk the same as software SaaS risk; the specificity here cuts both ways, and you'll miss value if you're not managing firmware or hardware components in vehicles.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs VicOne xZETA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
VicOne xZETA: Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security. built by VicOne. Core capabilities include Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. VicOne xZETA differentiates with Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. VicOne xZETA is developed by VicOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and VicOne xZETA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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