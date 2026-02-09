Cyata is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyata. Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS is a commercial ai spm tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents across multiple SaaS applications need Cyata to see what those agents are actually doing; most platforms offer no visibility into agent behavior at all, let alone timeline analysis and automatic shutdown capabilities. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by discovering agents hidden behind tokens and ephemeral sessions, then monitoring their actions in real time with policy-based guardrails. Skip this if your organization runs mostly static ML models or hasn't yet moved beyond chatbot experiments; the ROI appears when agent sprawl becomes operational reality.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS
Enterprise security teams securing internal AI development and third-party agent deployments need Prisma AIRS because it catches prompt injection and data exfiltration risks that standard application security misses entirely. The platform covers the full AI lifecycle from model scanning through runtime protection, and its MCP threat detection addresses the emerging agent architecture risks most competitors ignore. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed custom AI agents or large language models in production; Prisma AIRS solves a problem you don't have yet, and the pricing reflects enterprise scope.
Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises
Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Cyata vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS for your ai spm needs.
Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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