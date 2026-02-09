Cyata is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyata. Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Noma Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents across multiple SaaS applications need Cyata to see what those agents are actually doing; most platforms offer no visibility into agent behavior at all, let alone timeline analysis and automatic shutdown capabilities. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by discovering agents hidden behind tokens and ephemeral sessions, then monitoring their actions in real time with policy-based guardrails. Skip this if your organization runs mostly static ML models or hasn't yet moved beyond chatbot experiments; the ROI appears when agent sprawl becomes operational reality.
Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises
Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications
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Common questions about comparing Cyata vs Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security for your ai spm needs.
Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..
Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security: Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications. built by Noma Security. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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