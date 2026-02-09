Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..

Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security: Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications. built by Noma Security. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.