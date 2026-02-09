Cyata is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyata. Matos AI SPM is a commercial ai spm tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents across multiple SaaS applications need Cyata to see what those agents are actually doing; most platforms offer no visibility into agent behavior at all, let alone timeline analysis and automatic shutdown capabilities. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by discovering agents hidden behind tokens and ephemeral sessions, then monitoring their actions in real time with policy-based guardrails. Skip this if your organization runs mostly static ML models or hasn't yet moved beyond chatbot experiments; the ROI appears when agent sprawl becomes operational reality.
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud AI deployments need Matos AI SPM because it catches misconfigurations in LLM services and AI pipelines before they reach production, not just after. The tool covers the full AI lifecycle from training through runtime with agentless monitoring, and its specific detection for OpenAI and Amazon Bedrock misconfiguration means teams skip the custom detection work. Skip this if your AI infrastructure is still siloed in a single cloud or if you're looking for a general-purpose CSPM that happens to touch AI; Matos is purpose-built for AI-specific attack paths and assumes you're already managing cloud posture elsewhere.
Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises
AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services
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Common questions about comparing Cyata vs Matos AI SPM for your ai spm needs.
Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..
Matos AI SPM: AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI pipeline monitoring from training to deployment, Agentless monitoring of AI services, components, and SDKs, Automated misconfiguration detection in AI pipelines..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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