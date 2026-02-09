Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..

Matos AI SPM: AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI pipeline monitoring from training to deployment, Agentless monitoring of AI services, components, and SDKs, Automated misconfiguration detection in AI pipelines..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.