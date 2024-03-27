CustomProcessor is a free policy management tool. Gatekeeper Library is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multiple IETF policy frameworks across hybrid infrastructure should use CustomProcessor if your bottleneck is policy authoring speed and consistency; the free pricing means you can pilot it without procurement drag. The interface cuts policy creation time significantly compared to writing IETF configs in text editors, and it handles standard framework mappings without requiring custom scripting. Skip this if you need policy enforcement at runtime or cross-platform compliance scanning; CustomProcessor is authoring and management only, leaving enforcement to your existing infrastructure.
Platform engineers enforcing Kubernetes security policies at scale should choose Gatekeeper Library for its parameterized policy templates and native CRD integration, which let you define and extend controls without rebuilding from scratch. The 4,168 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams actually running this in production, not just evaluating it. This is free, so cost isn't a barrier, but skip it if your security team needs policy management divorced from Kubernetes,Gatekeeper is admission control for K8s clusters, not a centralized policy engine for your entire infrastructure.
CustomProcessor is a policy management tool that enables users to create and manage custom policies for IETF policy frameworks through a user-friendly interface.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
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Common questions about comparing CustomProcessor vs Gatekeeper Library for your policy management needs.
CustomProcessor: CustomProcessor is a policy management tool that enables users to create and manage custom policies for IETF policy frameworks through a user-friendly interface..
Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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