CultureAI AI Usage Control: AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage. built by CultureAI. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and personal account discovery, Real-time prompt-level telemetry, Role-aware policy enforcement..

DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.