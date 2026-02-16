Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

CultureAI AI Usage Control: AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage. built by CultureAI. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and personal account discovery, Real-time prompt-level telemetry, Role-aware policy enforcement..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.