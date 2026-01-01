CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..

Netcraft Domain Protection: Detects, monitors, and disrupts domain impersonation and brand abuse attacks. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Look-alike domain detection and monitoring, Multi-source threat data collection from CT logs, DNS, zone files, and abuse reports, Automated takedown submission for confirmed malicious domains..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.