Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

Netcraft Domain Protection: Detects, monitors, and disrupts domain impersonation and brand abuse attacks. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Look-alike domain detection and monitoring, Multi-source threat data collection from CT logs, DNS, zone files, and abuse reports, Automated takedown submission for confirmed malicious domains..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.