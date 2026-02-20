Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Netcraft Domain Protection: Detects, monitors, and disrupts domain impersonation and brand abuse attacks. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Look-alike domain detection and monitoring, Multi-source threat data collection from CT logs, DNS, zone files, and abuse reports, Automated takedown submission for confirmed malicious domains..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.