CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response: AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include AI model protection, AI agent security, AI data protection..

DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.