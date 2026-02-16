Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response: AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model protection, AI agent security, AI data protection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.