CrowdSec is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool. DenyHosts is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running distributed infrastructure who want detection teeth without licensing costs should deploy CrowdSec; its community-fed threat intelligence model means you're blocking IPs and attack patterns identified across thousands of contributors, not just your own logs. The free tier runs production-grade behavioral analysis on system logs with 12,800 GitHub stars backing active maintenance and real-world validation. Skip this if you need centralized log aggregation, SIEM integration, or response automation; CrowdSec is detection-first and assumes you own your logging pipeline already.
Small teams running exposed SSH services on Linux servers should deploy DenyHosts when brute-force attacks are eating resources and manual blocking isn't scaling. The tool automatically blacklists IPs after configurable failed login thresholds, cutting noise from credential-stuffing attempts by 70-90 percent in typical deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure sits behind a bastion host, uses key-only authentication, or runs a managed SSH service where the provider handles attack mitigation; DenyHosts is a perimeter band-aid, not a foundational control.
CrowdSec is a collaborative behavior detection engine that analyzes system logs to identify and block malicious activities using community-shared threat intelligence.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
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Common questions about comparing CrowdSec vs DenyHosts for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
CrowdSec: CrowdSec is a collaborative behavior detection engine that analyzes system logs to identify and block malicious activities using community-shared threat intelligence..
DenyHosts: DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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