Security teams running distributed infrastructure who want detection teeth without licensing costs should deploy CrowdSec; its community-fed threat intelligence model means you're blocking IPs and attack patterns identified across thousands of contributors, not just your own logs. The free tier runs production-grade behavioral analysis on system logs with 12,800 GitHub stars backing active maintenance and real-world validation. Skip this if you need centralized log aggregation, SIEM integration, or response automation; CrowdSec is detection-first and assumes you own your logging pipeline already.