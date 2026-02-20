CrowdSec Security Stack is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by CrowdSec. DenyHosts is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Teams running containerized or cloud infrastructure on tight budgets should start with CrowdSec Security Stack; the crowd-sourced threat intelligence network processes 12 million signals daily, letting you block malicious IPs minutes after they're flagged by other deployments rather than waiting for your own logs to reveal the pattern. GDPR-compliant local analysis and native Kubernetes support make it genuinely deployable without security review friction. This is not for organizations that need centralized visibility across 50+ geographically distributed on-premises data centers; CrowdSec's strength is in detecting known-bad actors fast, not in hunting novel threats within your own traffic.
Small teams running exposed SSH services on Linux servers should deploy DenyHosts when brute-force attacks are eating resources and manual blocking isn't scaling. The tool automatically blacklists IPs after configurable failed login thresholds, cutting noise from credential-stuffing attempts by 70-90 percent in typical deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure sits behind a bastion host, uses key-only authentication, or runs a managed SSH service where the provider handles attack mitigation; DenyHosts is a perimeter band-aid, not a foundational control.
Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
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Common questions about comparing CrowdSec Security Stack vs DenyHosts for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
CrowdSec Security Stack: Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security. built by CrowdSec. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Behavioral analysis of logs and requests to detect malicious IPs, Intrusion prevention via Remediation Component for active IP blocking, Web Application Firewall (WAF) via AppSec Component..
DenyHosts: DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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